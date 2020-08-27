Mikko Heikkilä impressed on his FIA European Rally Championship, scoring seventh-place points in his TGS Worldwide-run Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.

Heikkilä had never competed outside his native Finland prior to his trip to Rally Liepāja earlier this month.

Despite his strong performance, Heikkilä admitted he didn’t get things quite right on what was his seventh start at Rally2 level.

“The rally was difficult for us,” said Heikkilä. “On the first day we did a lot of mistakes because it was quite difficult to find the place where you brake, but maybe I was pushing too hard. The second day was not so many mistakes and it was quite fun.”

