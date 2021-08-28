Jan Kopecký leads Barum Czech Rally Zlín by 8.0s after he set the pace on Saturday’s opening pair of special stages on round four of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.
Following his quickest time on the streets of Zlín last night, Kopecký, who is co-driven by Jan Hloušek, was also fastest on the Březová and Hošťálková stages in his Agrotec Škoda Rally Team-entered Škoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo.
Andreas Mikkelsen is second overall in another Škoda for Toksport WRT with local hero Erik Cais third at the wheel of a Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta Rally2 (pictured), 3.6s behind Mikkelsen. Eurosol Racing’s Simon Wagner demoted Miko Marczyk (ORLEN Team) for fourth on SS3 with Škoda Rally Team Hungaria’s Norbert Herczig in sixh.
However, SS3 has been cancelled after Dominik Stříteský and Jiří Hovorka crashed shortly after the stage start. Stříteský has been taken to hospital for precautionary checks. SS4, Komárov, and SS5, Pindula, will both start 15 minutes later than scheduled at 13h32 and 14h10 local time respectively.
Photo:Julian Porter/ERC Radio
Photo:Julian Porter/ERC Radio
