Kopecky selects road-leading ERC honour for first Zlin leg

Jan Kopecký will lead the FIA European Rally Championship field into action on Barum Czech Rally Zlín, choosing to go first on the road for Saturday’s eight stages.

2013 ERC champion Kopecký (ŠKODA Motorsport) has four wins on his home event and earned the right to choose first by winning Friday morning’s Qualifying Stage, just beating reigning ERC1 Junior champion Nikolay Gryazin by less than a tenth of a second.



Barum Czech Rally Zlín is a notoriously slippery asphalt event, with mud often brought onto the road with corner cutting, so an early road order position is considered a premium.



That led to the top 15 drivers on the Qualifying Stage choosing a road order position identical to their QS position, starting with Kopecký first, all the way down to Martin Březík (Samohýl ŠKODA Team) in P15.



ERC crews will travel less than a kilometre from Zlin’s town square to the first stage of the rally, a superspecial around central Zlin.



The first ERC car into the Zlin Czech Republic superspecial will leave the start line at 22h36 CET, with live coverage available on ERC Radio.

