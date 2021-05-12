Former FIA European Rally Championship title winner Jan Kopecký marked 20 years since his rallying debut on Rallye Šumava Klatovy by winning the second round of the Czech championship last weekend.

But while the Škoda-powered star headed home an impressive 85-car entry, ERC regulars Jan Černý and Filip Mareš fought out a thrilling battle for second place with Černý edging the contest by a slender 0.3s.



Afterwards, Mareš, the 2019 ERC1 Junior champion said: “We went fully into it with Radek [Bucha] and even though it did not work out a bit in the second place, we finished the race with a great feeling about our driving.”



Černý, Kopecký and Mareš are all set to be in action when the ERC visits their native Czech Republic for Barum Czech Rally Zlín, round four of the 2021 European championship season from August 27-29.



Photo:Facebook.com/motorsportskoda/

