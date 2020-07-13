Kreim aims for more Fab times in ERC

-

Fabian Kreim will return to the scene of his maiden FIA ERC1 Junior Championship victory when he contests Rally di Roma Capitale from 24-26 July in a Rally2-specification Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.

Kreim won two German titles before embarking on his European championship adventure in 2018 with his class triumph in Italy and overall podium on Rally Islas Canarias among the highlights of that season.



After challenging for the ERC1 Junior title, he switched his focus to winning a third national crown in 2019, a feat he achieved in a Škoda Fabia co-driven by Tobais Braun.



Reunited with long-term co-driver Frank Christian, Kreim has switched from Škoda to Volkswagen power for the all-asphalt ERC opener and will be a contender for a strong overall and ERC1 Junior result.



“I am very happy about our participation in this very technical and specialist asphalt event," said Kreim, 27. “I tested the VW Polo GTI R5 on asphalt. I had a good feeling right away. The car has potential, even though the handling is completely different in terms of set-up than in the Škoda. We will have an incredibly big competition. With the VW Polo we can certainly still gain experience. Nevertheless, it is my goal to fight for the ERC1 Junior victory.”



Christian added: “It was an incredibly nice feeling to be back in the car after the past few months and to travel a few kilometres in the rally car. Fabian asked me if I could imagine starting in Rome and I didn't hesitate for a second to accept.”



Kreim on Pole (Promotion)

Kreim’s ERC campaign is being supported by Pole Promotion. Owner Dennis Rostek explained: "Together we launched this project in the last few days and hope to motivate our partners for further runs within the ERC. Under the direction of Pole Promotion, we have developed many drivers like René Rast and Nikki Thiim in international racing. One of our goals is to support and accompany racing drivers on their way to professional sports. With Fabian we have one of the best talents in German rallying that we want to develop further. Together with our long-standing business partner Porta Möbel and Volkswagen, we managed to put together a strong package for Rally di Roma Capitale.”



Eight ERC rallies and counting for German talent

Kreim made his ERC debut on the Ypres Rally in Belgium in 2014 before scoring a top-five finish on Barum Czech Rally Zlín in 2016, his first appearance in the championship in a top-of-the-range R5 car.



He returned for more ERC action in 2018, embarking on a full ERC1 Junior campaign under the Škoda Auto Deutschland banner. He claimed three class podiums and one victory alongside co-driver Frank Christian. He took part in the three-way ERC1 Junior title showdown on Rally Liepāja against Nikolay Gryazin and Chris Ingram, eventually finishing third in the table.



To date, Kreim has made eight starts at ERC level. He has three stage wins to his name and his third-place finish on Rally Islas Canarias in May 2018 remains his best ERC finish to date.



Three reigning national champions in ERC1 Junior

Confirmation of Fabian Kreim’s entry for Rally di Roma Capitale means three reigning national champions have registered for the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship. As well as Kreim, the 2019 German DRM champion, last season’s Polish title winner, Miko Marczyk, and current Romanian champion Simone Tempestini are also registered for the category for young stars in Rally2 cars. The full list of ERC1 Junior drivers contesting Rally di Roma Capitale will be announced at a later date.

ERC ERC Junior Landa: Practice will make perfect 3 HOURS AGO

The post Kreim aims for more Fab times in ERC appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Catch him if you can: Double wins sets up Crugnola for ERC return 6 HOURS AGO