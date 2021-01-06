The 28-year-old is one of five drivers selected by the Pole Promotion driver management agency for 2021 and will undertake a full ERC campaign with the German company’s support. His compatriot Frank Christian will co-drive.



Competing under the Škoda Auto Deutschland banner, Kreim fought for the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship in 2018 and scored an outright ERC podium on Rally Islas Canarias that season.



When a one-off ERC return on Rally di Roma Capitale last July ended in frustration with a broken wheel after he’d set top-three stage times on two out of six stages and was fifth at the completion of the opening leg, Kreim made undertaking a full European programme his priority for 2021.



“After 2018 I can hardly wait to be able to fight for top times on the special stages of the FIA ERC,” said Kreim, who has nine ERC starts and three ERC stage wins to his name. “In the past two years I have always been looking forward to a return to the ERC and at Rally di Roma Capitale we were already able to show our potential. That makes us want more and I hope we can build on it in 2021. I’m definitely motivated to the tip of my hair. The motto is clear: maximum attack.”



Kreim was one of five drivers announced as a Pole Promotion-supported pilot for 2021 prior to the Christmas break. Rene Rast, Nicki Thiim, Kelvin van der Linde and Sheldon van der Linde also form part of the Pole Promotion stable. Details of Kreim’s car and team will be announced in due course.



FIA European Rally Championship 2021 calendar

Round 1: Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras (Portugal, gravel), March 12-14, 2021

Round 2: 55th Azores Rallye (Gravel), March 25-27, 2021

Round 3: Rally Islas Canarias (Asphalt), May 6-8, 2021

Round 4: 77th Rally Poland (Gravel), June 18-20, 2021

Round 5: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), July 1-3, 2021

Round 6: Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy, asphalt), July 23-25, 2021

Round 7: 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt), August 27-29, 2021

Round 8: Rally Hungary (Asphalt), October 22-24, 2021