Kresta: Mareš winning ERC1 Junior title exceeded expectations

Czech rallying royalty Roman Kresta has admitted his protégé Filip Mareš exceeded expectations by winning the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship.

Driving a Kresta Racing-run ŠKODA Fabia, Mareš landed the title for young stars in R5 cars, beating Chris Ingram to the prize by 0.3s in a final-round, final-stage decider, despite missing the first two rounds of the campaign.



“This was a truly notable achievement for Filip and Jan [Hloušek, co-driver],” said Kresta. “We did not even expect such a result at the beginning of the season. This season was clearly focused on the results, but we aimed mainly to our local championship. Since Filip did not take part in the first two European events, the thoughts about a successful campaign came to our minds later on.



“Filip and Jan managed to make good use of last year's experience. They followed the plan and managed to use all our advice to their advantage. Both [Filip and Chris] drove great and extremely balanced, as evidenced by the final time gap at the finish. Congratulations guys and I sincerely thank the whole team and everybody involved for the hard work during the entire season.”



Prior to embarking on his hugely promising career, Autoclub of Czech Republic-backed Mareš was one of Kresta’s greatest fans, watching his now team boss him competing on national championship events and asking him for autographs.

