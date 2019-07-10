Kresta praises his number one fan ahead of ERC Roma run

Roman Kresta has praised Filip Mareš for his “progression” in the FIA European Rally Championship.

Driving legend turned team boss Kresta runs the ACCR Czech Rally Team ŠKODA Fabia R5 campaigned by Mareš and Jan Hloušek in ERC1 Junior.



Mareš grew up watching Kresta on events in their native Czech Republic and has spoken of his admiration for his now team boss on several occasions. He won the category for young stars in R5 cars on PZM 76th Rally Poland and is in title contention with two events remaining.



“The Qualifying Stage was of the highest importance on Rally Poland, therefore we prepared ourselves very precisely for this initial test,” said Kresta. “However, none of us expected Filip to win. This is a great progress in his performance. Everything worked hand in hand – strategy, car set-up and Filip's driving. During the entire rally he was achieving consistent stage times, and even though the puncture eventually put him in fourth place, he finished well beyond expectations. Now we will work even harder for the best possible result in Rome.”



Before the ERC-counting Rally di Roma Capitale from 19-21 July, Mareš will aim to defend his Czech championship lead on Rally Bohemia, which takes place in his home city of Mladá Boleslav from 12-14 July.

