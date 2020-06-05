Landa goes 4 it in ERC Junior

-

Nikolai Landa will upgrade his existing Fiesta to the Rally4-specification version when he makes his debut in the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship this season.

Landa, 21, appeared onERC The Stage, the internet talk from European championship promoter Eurosport Events, on Wednesday evening in theERC Newcomersection.



He said: “Now it’s time step up my game, go all in and go to the ERC. I just love the rallies. The rallies are amazing, the locations so beautiful, the fans are incredible, crazy but I love that.”



Asked what he thought of the competition he’ll face in 2020, Landa said: “It’s really tough competition but I would like to race against these drivers. I’ve stayed really fit during lockdown with fitness training and simdriving to stay in touch with racing as much as possible.”

