ERC

Landa goes 4 it in ERC Junior

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
41 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

-

Nikolai Landa will upgrade his existing Fiesta to the Rally4-specification version when he makes his debut in the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship this season.

Landa, 21, appeared onERC The Stage, the internet talk from European championship promoter Eurosport Events, on Wednesday evening in theERC Newcomersection.

He said: “Now it’s time step up my game, go all in and go to the ERC. I just love the rallies. The rallies are amazing, the locations so beautiful, the fans are incredible, crazy but I love that.”

Asked what he thought of the competition he’ll face in 2020, Landa said: “It’s really tough competition but I would like to race against these drivers. I’ve stayed really fit during lockdown with fitness training and simdriving to stay in touch with racing as much as possible.”

The post Landa goes 4 it in ERC Junior appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

