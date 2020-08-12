-

Building experience will be Nikolai Landa’s sole focus when he makes his Rally Liepāja debut this week.

The Austrian, a newcomer to the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship in 2020, will compete in a DriftCompany Rally Team-run Ford Fiesta Rally4 alongside co-driving father Günter Landa.



He said: “First of all, I’m really happy to be at the start of Rallye Liepāja. It’s such a chaotic year for all of us and I have to thank the organisers and the ERC a lot for their great work.



“The focus during Rally di Roma Capitale was completely on learning and I want to continue this mindset for Liepāja as well. For me it is the most important thing to gain more and more ERC kilometres and the speed will come on its own.



“I’m looking forward to some really fast and flowy gravel roads as it’s my preferred underground to race. In addition to that with Torn, Sesks and Rådström just to name a few, there will be an incredible level of Rally4 drivers so I’m looking to learn from them.”



Niki Mayr-Melnhof completes the DriftCompany Rally Team’s ERC line-up, the former Austrian champion driving a Ford Fiesta R5 MkII for Beppo Harrach’s squad.

ERC Battistolli up for something different in ERC 3 HOURS AGO

The post Landa in search of more ERC kilometres in Liepaja appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC The great eight chasing ERC2 success in Liepaja 6 HOURS AGO