Landa over his rollover as focus turns to first ERC3 Junior start

Nikolai Landa has put his recent rally rollover to the back of his mind and switched his focus to his debut in the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship.

Austrian prospect Landa used the recent Rally Velenje in Slovenia to prepare for next week’s Rally di Roma Capitale.



Although he rolled, his DritCompany Rally Team mechanics have restored his Ford Fiesta Rally4 to full working order, meaning the 21-year-old is on course to launch his ERC3 campaign in Italy from 24-26 July alongside co-driving father Günter Landa.



“We decided to drive Rally Velenje in Slovenia for preparation but this ended in our first roll ever,” Landa explained. “This was not the outcome I would have hoped for but we still learned so much and are very grateful to have such a world class team by our side [because] the car will be fully repaired.



“My aim for Rally di Roma Capitale is to learn as much as possible, have fun and find my confidence again after the crash in Slovenia. I’m aware of that the guys in ERC3 Junior will be extremely fast and have more experience than me in a race car. However, I am still aiming for a solid rally and in the end, we will see where we stand at the finish line. I can’t wait to drive my first ERC3 Junior event.”

