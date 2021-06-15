Nikolai Landa has no plans to “force” his pace when the 2021 FIA ERC3 Junior Championship starts on this week’s ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.

Vastly inexperienced compared to a number of his class rivals, the 22-year-old Austrian talent believes improving his “feeling” behind the wheel of his Pirelli-equipped Drift Company Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally4 will help his progression.



“The big thing I want to improve in 2021 is my feeling in the car,” said Landa, who is co-driven by his father, Günter Landa. “I think I just have to enjoy every second and the pace will come by its own. Last year I tried to force myself to be fast but that is not sustainable. The stages I enjoy the most are always my fastest stages. My aim will not to be the fastest guy in ERC3 Junior because I know that this will not happen as I’m missing a lot of experience. But I try to be the guy who will learn the most over the season so let’s see what 2021 will bring.”



Landa has never previously competed in Poland but he scored points on the all-gravel Rally Liepāja last season.

