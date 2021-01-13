Landa stepped up to international level for the first time in 2020 and twice finished in the top 10 in the Pirelli-supported category alongside his co-driving father Günter Landa.



“My main goal is to compete in the full ERC3 Junior season with the DriftCompany Rally Team,” said Landa, 22. “As of today we are going to compete in four events starting from Rally Islas Canarias and I definitely want to do Rally Liepāja, Rally Poland and Barum Czech Rally Zlín as well. We are working on securing the budget for the remaining two events.”



Strong season-closing performance

After impressing during his two-event ERC3 Junior trial run in 2020, Landa tackled selected national rallies in Czech Republic and Hungary. His programme included the Hungarian championship-deciding Taxi4 Mikulás Rallye in early December, where he delivered a strong performance in his Ford Fiesta Rally4.



“There were a lot of really fast drivers in the Rally4 category,” Landa explained. “Martin Koči, who has competed in the world championship and ERC, was there driving a Rally4 car. In the end we finished second overall in 2WD only 20 seconds behind Koči. That was really exciting and it showed that we learned so much in our two ERC outings.”



Big prize drive chance up for grabs

If Landa wins the ERC3 Junior title he will secure a step up to the ERC Junior Championship for 2022 driving a Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally3 developed by M-Sport Poland. However, as part of an alliance between the FIA, ERC promoter Eurosport Events and M-Sport Poland, if a driver becomes ERC3 Junior champion driving a Fiesta Rally4 then the prize for 2022 will rise from three to six ERC Junior events.



FIA ERC Junior Championship 2021 calendar

Round 1: Rally Islas Canarias (Asphalt), May 6-8, 2021

Round 2: 77th Rally Poland (Gravel), June 18-20, 2021

Round 3: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), July 1-3, 2021

Round 4: Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy, asphalt), July 23-25, 2021

Round 5: 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt), August 27-29, 2021

Round 6: Rally Hungary (Asphalt), October 22-24, 2021