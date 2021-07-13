Nikolai Landa gained more precious experience at international level with an eighth-place finish in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship section of Rally Liepāja.

Austrian young gun Landa suffered a tough start to the event with a damaged tyre and leg-ending accident on Friday but was able to restart on Saturday after his DriftCompany Rally Team did the “unimaginable” to repair his damaged Ford Fiesta Rally4, which he shares with co-driving father Günter.



“After a successful test we started with a lot of self-confidence,” said Landa Jr. “On the second special stage, shortly before the end, when braking into a medium-speed corner, we came off the clean line a bit and in the loose gravel the car was impossible to steer and we hit a tree. The DriftCompany crew, however, did the unimaginable during the night and we were able to start again on Saturday. Unfortunately, I could not quite get the speed I wanted. The European Juniors are already showing enormous speed, but we are happy to be able to set an example again and again.”



Photo:Josef Petru

ERC Six times in the top five underlines Maior’s ERC potential AN HOUR AGO

ERC From “out of the game” to ERC3 Junior points for Polasek AN HOUR AGO