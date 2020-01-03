All but one of the 10 factory World Rally Car drivers competing on the world championship season-opening Rallye Monte-Carlo later this month have ERC event experience.

By joining the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team for 2020, Esapekka Lappi, ERC champion in 2014, makes it nine graduates from the FIA European Rally Championship with a works World Rally Car seat on the all-asphalt round.



Lappi won on five of his 12 ERC appearances, taking the title two years after his winning debut on Rally Poland in 2012. He’s competed in the sport’s top tier since then, claiming the World Rally Championship 2 crown in 2016 before stints with the factory Toyota and Citroën teams.



“I can’t wait to get started and hope we can push for some strong results,” said the 28-year-old Finn, who used the ERC as a platform of progression from national events to the global stage.



Elfyn Evans, Gus Greensmith, Takamoto Katsuta, Sébastien Loeb, Thierry Neuville, Kalle Rovanperä, Teemu Suninen and Ott Tänak are the other eight ERC graduates with factory World Rally Car drives on Rallye Monte-Carlo.



The 2020 ERC season opens on the Azores Rallye from 26-28 March when the next batch of potential world championship stars will be in action.

The post Lappi makes it nine out of 10 for ERC graduates on world opener appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.