Lappi’s five ERC wins revisited

Esapekka Lappi’s stint in the FIA European Rally Championship as he navigated his way to the top of the sport not only included the coveted title but five event wins on asphalt, gravel and snow. Here’s a reminder.

Poland, 2012 (photo Janusz Szymanek):Lappi delivered in style on his ERC debut with victory on the gravel-based Rally Poland in 2012, only his third start outside his native Finland and his first in a Škoda Fabia S2000. He was fastest on 12 out of 13 stages with compatriot Janne Ferm co-driving.



Switzerland, 2013:One week after winning Rally China Longyou, Lappi was winning again, this time on the testing mountainous asphalt stages of Rallye International du Valais.



Latvia, 2014:Having won in the ERC on gravel and asphalt, Lappi added snow and ice to the list following a battling victory on Rally Liepāja having overcome an impressive Vasily Gryazin.



United Kingdom, 2014:Lappi led the Belfast-based Circuit of Ireland Rally from start to finish and never was slower than third on the 18 all-asphalt stages.



Switzerland, 2014:One year on from winning Rallye International du Valais for the first time, Lappi took his second victory on the Swiss event to set up a final-round championship decider in Corsica where the title would be his.



