Martin László has the perfect plan in place to get over the disappointment of his FIA ERC3 Junior Championship podium loss – to come back to Rally di Roma Capitale in 2022 and try again.

After overcoming electrical issues early on leg one, the Hungarian was third in ERC3 Junior heading into the closing three stages on Sunday afternoon. But a front-left damaged tyre eight kilometres into SS10 dropped him to fourth in the final order.



“In the gravel section we hit something, but I don’t feel anything,” László said. “This happens, it’s rally, but I love this race and we try again next year. We were happy with the speed, third place in ERC3 Junior was good for me and the team made the car perfect.”

ERC Data delivered: Breen, Campedelli do the ERC Italian job for Team MRF Tyres 13 HOURS AGO

ERC New surface no problem as Soria scores good in ERC Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT 19 HOURS AGO