The talented Slovakian (pictured), a double national champion and JWRC regular, replacesRoman Odložilíkin TRT Technology’s Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo after Odložilík withdrew due to illness.



Martin Vlčekwill swap his Hyundai i20 R5 for the new-generation i20 N Rally2, the very car Jari Huttunen drove to victory in the WRC2 section of Ypres Rally Belgium earlier this month.



Albert von Thurn und Taxishad been due to switch to a Volkswagnen Polo GTI R5 but will instead make his delayed 2021 ERC season start in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



Robert Adolfis a non-starter following a recent testing crash, whileTeemu Asunmaawill also be absent because his Proracing Rally Team is still repairing the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Kit he crashed on Rally Rzeszowski, which has led toSerhii Potiko’s sister entry being pulled.



ERC3 Junior contenderOle Jr Norewon’t be taking part in his Toksport WRT Renault Clio Rally4 after falling ill, while class rivalAmaury Mollewill also be missing from the event while he finalises his programme for the remainder of the season.



Alexey Lukyanuk, the leader of the FIA European Rally Championship after three rounds, andUmberto Scandolafrom Hyundai Rally Team Italia withdrew earlier this week.

