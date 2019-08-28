Late delay costs Johnston ERC3 point but development remains on track

Ex-sportscar racer Sean Johnston had every reason to be satisfied at the completion of the recent Barum Czech Rally Zlín, even though a late puncture cost him a top 10 finish in the ERC3 category.

The Saintéloc Junior Team driver’s Peugeot 208 R2 picked up a front-right puncture on stage 13, which ultimately dropped him behind Orhan Avcioglu to P11 in the final classification.



“The main thing here is to get to the end, get the kilometres and get the experience,” said Johnston, who is in his first season of international rallying. “We’re happy with the development of our pace for the first time on these very tricky stages. And we had a blast given the circumstances that I was feeling a bit sick.”

