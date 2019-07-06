Late drama denies Griebel in ERC

Marijan Griebel lost out on a seemingly certain sixth place finish on PZM 76th Rally Poland after a rare accident put him out on the final stage.

Griebel, who was reunited with former co-driver Pirmin Winklhofer for the gravel-based FIA European Rally Championship counter, explained what went wrong.



"My first accident after more than three years,” said the 30-year-old double ERC Junior champion. “It was a little fast corner, third gear and I was maybe a little too fast. I went on the outside and there was a tree and a ground wall and we rolled three times. The car stopped on its roof and there was quite big damage unfortunately.



“After three titles in the last three years, we will get over this and emerge stronger.”

