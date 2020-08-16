ERC

Late heartbreak for ERC3 Junior Sesks

Mārtiņš Sesks has suffered late heartbreak on his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship.

Starting the closing loop of three stages leading Ken Torn by 2.8s, Liepāja-born Sesks reached the finish of stage eight with smoke bellowing from his Ford Fiesta Rally4.

Although he was able to pull away from the stage stopline, he soon parked up to investigate the problem. “It’s a broken radiator,” the dejected Sesks said. “After a big jump loads of little stones came in. It’s a very big disappointment.”

appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

