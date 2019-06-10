Latvia lesson helps Pole Polonski prepare for home ERC Abarth counter

Dariusz Poloński’s reckons he’s learned the “perfect” lesson ahead of his home round of the Abarth Rally Cup.

The Pole has finished on the podium on the opening two rounds of the FIA European Rally Championship’s exciting, new one-make category, earning €18,000 in prize money in the process.



His last podium was on Rally Liepāja, which also marked his first event on gravel in the Pirelli-equipped Abarth 124 rally and therefore the perfect opportunity to prepare for the upcoming PZM 76th Rally Poland.



“It was a great lesson, we made mistakes, it was difficult but we hope we can learn for the future,” said Poloński.



PZM 76th Rally Poland takes place from 28-30 June.

