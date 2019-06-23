Latvia pace to inspire Rokland’s Poland ERC3 Junior victory push

Steve Røkland plans to build on his impressive Rally Liepāja pace by challenging for his maiden FIA ERC3 Junior Championship victory in Poland next week (28-30 June).

Norwegian Røkland placed third in the Pirelli-supported category in Latvia last month following a close battle with compatriot Sindre Furuseth. He’s now determined to go two better on PZM 76th Rally Poland.



“After the pace we had in Latvia the only goal is to fight for the win,” said Røkland, who is due to test in Poland on Monday. “This is the first time I am doing a rally in Poland, but I did the recce in 2017.”

