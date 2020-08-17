ERC

Leader Lukyanuk: Liepaja ERC podium the maximum we could achieve

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
31 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

-

Alexey Lukyanuk maintained his FIA European Rally Championship lead with second-place points on Rally Liepāja yesterday.

The Pirelli-equipped Rally di Roma Capitale winner started the high-speed gravel event on the backfoot with the ninth fastest time on Friday afternoon’s Qualifying Stage.

But he hit back with a strong performance at the wheel of his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 R5 to hold a four-point championship lead after two rounds.

“I could not have done more,” said the Russian. “Oliver is quite fast here with a lot of testing and practice. But the background work they do is quite different. For us it was one day of testing, for Mads [Østberg] also, and we were more or less on the same pace as Mads.

“We cannot do any better because we were completely on the limit. You cannot win everything. I was happy with my win in Rome and happy with my third place here. It’s the maximum we could achieve and I have no complaints. It could be even worse because in qualifying two days ago I was in ninth position but now we are on the podium. I was not expecting to be on the podium to be honest so I’m happy with my performance, with the car and with the tyres so thanks to everybody. It was a good weekend all in all.”

Rally Liepāja was Lukyanuk’s second event with new co-driver Dmitry Eremeev, his fellow Russian.

Clickhereto view the full standings.

ERC

ERC Abarth Rally Cup newcomer Rada profits from Mabellini’s misfortune

10 HOURS AGO

The post Leader Lukyanuk: Liepaja ERC podium the maximum we could achieve appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

Torn takes two: Ken is king in ERC3/ERC3 Junior

10 HOURS AGO
ERC

Double ERC2 champion Erdi Jr holds on for glory

11 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On