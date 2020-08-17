Leader Lukyanuk: Liepaja ERC podium the maximum we could achieve

-

Alexey Lukyanuk maintained his FIA European Rally Championship lead with second-place points on Rally Liepāja yesterday.

The Pirelli-equipped Rally di Roma Capitale winner started the high-speed gravel event on the backfoot with the ninth fastest time on Friday afternoon’s Qualifying Stage.



But he hit back with a strong performance at the wheel of his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 R5 to hold a four-point championship lead after two rounds.



“I could not have done more,” said the Russian. “Oliver is quite fast here with a lot of testing and practice. But the background work they do is quite different. For us it was one day of testing, for Mads [Østberg] also, and we were more or less on the same pace as Mads.



“We cannot do any better because we were completely on the limit. You cannot win everything. I was happy with my win in Rome and happy with my third place here. It’s the maximum we could achieve and I have no complaints. It could be even worse because in qualifying two days ago I was in ninth position but now we are on the podium. I was not expecting to be on the podium to be honest so I’m happy with my performance, with the car and with the tyres so thanks to everybody. It was a good weekend all in all.”



Rally Liepāja was Lukyanuk’s second event with new co-driver Dmitry Eremeev, his fellow Russian.



