Adrienn Vogel continued her preparations for the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship with a category podium on Rajd Memoriał Janusza Kuliga last weekend.

Hungarian Vogel, who is planning a programme of ERC3 outings in 2021, finished P11 overall in the Ford Fiesta Rally4 she shared with co-driver Ivett Notheisz.



It was the first time that Vogel had tried the Fiesta’s bigger wheels and brakes and all set-up work was declared a success as they set several top six overall stage times.



“It was simply an amazing weekend, everything was professional,” Vogel said. “Organisers did an excellent job as did our team Orsák Rallysport and our support team Roger Racing Team. We thank them for their hard work and of course we are very grateful to our partners as well.”



Vogel and Notheisz will be back in action on round two of the Hungarian championship, the Ózd-Eger Rally, this weekend when they will compete in the Peugeot 208 Rally Cup Hungary. A return to Fiesta power is planned for Carlson Rallysprint Kopná in Czech Republic from May 21-22.

