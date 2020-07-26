Learning ends early: Cuesta on his ERC3 Junior retirement frustration

-

Sergio Cuesta said the most frustrating thing about his Rally di Roma Capitale retirement on Saturday’s penultimate stage was the fact it stopped him from building his experience of competing in the ERC.

Co-driven by his fellow Spaniard Alejandro Lopez, Cuesta is making his FIA European Rally Championship debut in Italy this week but was out on stage six of the all-Tarmac event having climbed to sixth place in the Pirelli-supported category.



“We were climbing positions with the retirements, but we broke the car's engine in the last stage on Friday,” Cuesta explained. “I don’t know why, but it was bad for us because we came to learn, and I think it would have been a good result for us with an old 208 R2.



“Roma is a beautiful rally, many changes of rhythm with a lot of traps. But we were competing from less to more.



“We will go to Rally Liepāja next but then we don’t know how many rallies more we could do because the budget is too little. We want to compete on Rally Islas Canarias with the new 208 Rally4 but we will see.”

