Driving a Hyundai i20 R5 alongside Rogelio Peñate, Lemes goes first on day two under the reverse-seeding rule, which swaps the top 10 positions at the completion of leg one’s final full-length stage, namely SS8.



Alexey Lukyanuk starts second on a day when he could clinch his second FIA European Rally Championship crown. His fellow Saintéloc Junior Team driver Marijan Griebel goes third followed by Oliver Solberg, the only driver who can beat Lukyanuk to the overall ERC title.



Event leader Iván starts P10, while Erik Cais and Pepe Lopez are set to restart in P24 and P25 respectively after they crashed out on leg one.



The full start list for leg one appears below:



Rally Islas Canarias 2020 leg two start list