Łukasz Lewandowski kept up his 100 per cent scoring record in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 category when northern Portugal hosted the action last weekend.

Lewandowski, from Poland, drove his Opel Corsa Rally4 to fifth place in class on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras and has now scored points on all five events he’s contested, despite contact with a tree on the final afternoon of the gravel event.

