Lightning-quick Lukyanuk leads ERC in Poland

Reigning FIA European Rally Championship title-holder Alexey Lukyanuk was straight on the pace during PZM 76th Rally Poland’s first morning loop of stages, breaking away into the lead early on.

A “calm and relaxed” Lukyanuk was in his element on Poland’s fast, sandy stages, winning all three full-length stages on Saturday morning in his Saintéloc Racing-prepared Citroën C3 R5.



Only a minor damper issue on the Mikołajki Arena superspecial halted his progress, which cost him five seconds and reduced his lead to 21.6s.



“[It’s] so enjoyable to drive, unbelievable. So emotional. I miss this feeling for a long time,” said Lukyanuk after the Paprotki stage.



Overnight leader Jari Huttunen (Hyundai Motorsport N), who had won the rally-opening superspecial around Mikołajki Arena on Friday night, dropped behind Lukyanuk to second place overall.



Autoclub of the Czech Republic-backed youngster Filip Mareš leads the ERC1 Junior class and pulled away from those behind him to hold a strong third place, only six seconds behind Huttunen.



Three drivers were locked in a battle over fourth place, with rising ERC1 Junior star Miko Marczyk (ŠKODA Polska Motorsport) taking the position on Olecko once he’d found a better rhythm.



He passed both current ERC championship leader Łukasz Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies) and fellow young star in an R5 car Hiroki Arai (Team STARD) at the same time, one stage after Arai had demoted him to sixth place.



Marczyk’s battle with Arai also handed him second place in ERC1 Junior, with Arai completing the class podium places.



Fourth-placed ERC1 Junior runner and class championship leader Chris Ingram (Toksport WRT) had a tricky morning. He went off-road on Paprotki and also had to avoid a dog in the middle of the road on Stare Juchy, which Marczyk also encountered.



Ingram finished the Saturday morning loop seventh, only 1.1s behind Arai.



Aron Domżała (TGS Worldwide) was demoted to eighth by Ingram’s comeback charge, and has 3.9s in hand over fifth-placed ERC1 Junior runner Mattias Adielsson, who is ninth overall. Tomasz Kasperczyk (Tiger Energy Drink Rally Team) completes the top 10.



Szymon Ruta (Printsport) retired on Olecko when his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 hit a tree, while Daniel Chwist (Rallytechnology), grandson of three-time ERC champion Sobiesław Zasada, also picked up damage with contact on the same stage.



Juan Carlos Alonso leads the ERC2 production category after SS4, while Dariusz Poloński (Rallytechnology) took the lead in the Abarth Rally Cup on SS2. Sindre Furuseth (Saintéloc Junior Team) leads both the ERC3 and ERC3 Junior categories after SS4.

