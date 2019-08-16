Like father, like son: ERC3 Junior Jeets gets family advice

FIA ERC3 Junior Championship competitor Gregor Jeets (Estonian Autosport Junior Team) didn’t need to look far for advice ahead of Barum Czech Rally Zlín, with previous experience on this event running in the family.

2014 Latvian R5 champion Raul Jeets, Gregor’s father, spent two full seasons in the ERC between 2015 and 2016, scoring two fourth places in the latter season.



Four years after Raul’s ERC appearance on Barum Czech Rally Zlín, his son Gregor knew where to turn first for some advice.



“My father has been to this rally before and has given me some tips about what I can expect,” explained the younger Jeets, who is racing a Ford Fiesta R2T.



“Yesterday we watched some videos of the stages and I think if it rains then it will be quite a hard rally.



“I did a rally in Lithuania last weekend [Samsonas Rally Rokiškis] and finished second in class and I have quite a good feeling now.”

