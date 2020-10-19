Herczig Jr won the Super Touring section of the Hungarian Rallycross Championship in 2019 but is now focusing on a career in rallying – just like his famous father, a four-time national champion in their native Hungary.



Herczig Sr, who drives a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 for MOL Racing Team, explained: “It will be the first time the two Herczigs will start in one race. He is a very clever boy, more smarter as I was in his age.”



Asked what advice he would give his son, Herczig Sr said: “We are watching together my onboard cameras from last year and I show him the tricky parts. But he is still a rookie in rally, he is just in his first year. The important thing for him is to gain experience and mileage.”



Herczig Jr will contest Rally Hungary from November 6-8 in a Ford Fiesta R2.