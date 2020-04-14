Emil Lindholm expects to learn plenty in this season’s FIA European Rally Championship.

The 23-year-old Finn will represent Team MRF Tyres in ERC1 Junior during what will be his first European campaign.



“Progression is the main thing for us, but the level in the ERC is high, the rallies are completely new for me so there will be lots and lots of learning,” said Lindholm. “I still want to do the world championship and this is a good step forward.”



Lindholm will compete in a Rally2-specification ŠKODA Fabia with a four-event programme planned.

The post Lindholm expects “lots and lots of learning” in the ERC appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.