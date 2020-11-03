Keen to make up for the lost kilometres following his early Rally Fafe Montelongo exit, the Team MRF Tyres driver is eager to go the distance on the sealed-surface showcase.



“We've had a bit of a mixed season this year – our pace in Rome and Liepāja was impressive,” said the ERC1 Junior contender. “We again had a lot of speed in Portugal, taking out shakedown but the brake failure meant we couldn’t capitalise on that.



“Data collection remains key for us as we look to develop the future of MRF Tyres’ rallying product. Before Fafe we were third in ERC1 and we have shown that there is potential in the tyre. So, it would be great to go to Rally Hungary and demonstrate the continued progress from Team MRF Tyres. It will be important for us to have a clean rally so we can maximise the kilometres on the tyres.”