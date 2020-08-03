Lindholm looks to Liepaja to show more ERC1 Junior form

-

Emil Lindholm will look to build on his strong start to the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship season when the action continues on Rally Liepāja in Latvia from 14-16 August.

Driving for Team MRF Tyres, Finn Lindholm finished fifth in class on the Tarmac-only Rally di Roma Capitale last month.



While tyre development was the priority for Lindholm on his least favoured surface, he also showed plenty of pace and potential on his ERC debut, something he also hopes to do on the high-speed Latvian gravel stages.



“It was a tough rally, definitely, but I think we accomplished our goals for this rally, which was to finish and get some experience with the tyre,” Lindholm said at the finish of Rally di Roma Capitale. “All in all, it was good and it was good to see how well the tyre lasts. On the first day, even though we had only 50-kilometre loops, we had no issues and that’s always a positive. The pace was also good, particularly on the first day. We have to look at what happened on the second day but we are here to learn and improve.



“The surface on Rally Liepāja will be more familiar to what I am used to and the road profile to what I understand is similar to our roads in Finland. But always the competition is high with Oliver [Solberg] and all the guys around so it won’t be an easy one.”

