ERC

Lindholm looks to previous Italian jobs for ERC guidance

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Emil Lindholm will look back to lessons learned on previous Italian outings when he makes his Rally di Roma Capitale debut next month, his FIA European Rally Championship debut with Team MRF Tyres.

Finn Lindholm is rated one of Europe’s fastest young drivers on gravel but he does have some asphalt experience to call upon, including an outing on Rally Internationale del Casentino in 2018.

“It’s great to be back behind the wheel after a five-month break,” said Lindholm, who turns 24 in the build-up to Rally di Roma Capitale. “It’s interesting to start the summer season [on] Tarmac but then again, this year has been quite unordinary this far.

“Local drivers drive tremendously fast [in Italy]. However, I have recently driven a few Tarmac rallies in Italy. For example, a couple of years ago I drove Rally Casentino, which is a test competition for the ERC in Rome. I have some knowledge of the driving conditions and profiles of the roads.”

Lindholm and co-driver Mikael Korhonen will drive a Škoda Fabia under the Team MRF Tyres banner in this season’s ERC.

“I have had a chance to drive with the tyre once before,” said Lindholm. “The tyre felt good considering it is on the beginning of its development. Craig Breen is driving as the tyre manufacturer’s second test driver in the same rallies. It’s great that a really good professional driver drives the same tyre so I can compare my speed to him.”

Photo:Lindholm.fi

ERC

Big demand for ERC Rally di Roma Capitale entries

YESTERDAY AT 10:00

ERC

ERC Junior Semerád posts a post-lockdown win in Czech Republic

YESTERDAY AT 16:00
ERC

Falcon shows her true ERC colours

20/06/2020 AT 04:00
ERC
