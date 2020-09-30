Lindholm, who partners Craig Breen in Team MRF Tyres’ ERC line-up, started last weekend’s Pohjanmaa SM-Ralli chasing the Finnish championship won by his father Sebastian Lindholm six times in the past, only for a high-speed accident to put him out of contention.



Undeterred, Lindholm will refocus on his ERC1 Junior programme with Team MRF Tyres alongside co-driver Mikael Korhonen.



“Rally Fafe Montelongo will be a great challenge for us and Team MRF Tyres,” said Lindholm. “I have been around Fafe in a recce for the World Rally Championship round but that was on gravel and this is on Tarmac!



“From what I see, [the roads] are quite smooth, and twisty. It should be a nice surface which is not broken up like the roads we saw in Italy for example, so it is a new challenge again.



“Our focus continues to be on the development of the next generation of MRF Tyres. But I would like to be ahead of where we were in Rome where we took a top 10 for Team MRF Tyres. We know the quality of the field in the ERC is super-high. As a result, it is quite tough out there and any result is earnt, not given. So, if we can close up on the top five in Fafe, that would be a great target for now.”