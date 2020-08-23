-

Emil Lindholm made the most of his penchant for driving flat out on fast gravel with the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship runner-up spot behind winner Oliver Solberg on Rally Liepāja earlier this month.

Co-driven by Mikael Korhonen in a Team MRF Tyres Škoda Fabia R5, Lindholm overcame a few moments to score fifth place ERC points.



Big brakes

“Even though I was losing time braking for the 90-degree corners, I was quite happy with the first loop and we were not massively far from the lead. Unfortunately, we had a spin in a slow-speed corner in the beginning of SS4 and we lost 18s. But it was a good day, the feeling with the car was good and the feeling with the tyre was good.



Big learning

“Most of the learning was to best extract the grip out of the Latvian road surfaces because it’s tricky. In braking, you feel the car is not stopping because there is a lot of loose stuff but when you throw the car sideways and just floor it, then it just hooks up so it takes a while to get used to it.



Big moment

“We had a big moment on stage six, the line wasn’t perfect but the problem really was that we landed quite heavily on the front so the car shot off to the inside and I had to correct. We went into the field on the left-hand side. It could have been a big one but, fortunately, it stayed on the wheels. I was so disappointed but the pace was encouraging even though I have to work on my mistakes.



Big result

It was the first rally on gravel for MRF Tyres, they were super-good and consistent, and that this the testimony to everyone at MRF Tyres.”

ERC Tight at the top in ERC Abarth Rally Cup 7 HOURS AGO

The post Lindholm thinks big in ERC1 Junior appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Dennis Radstrom goes closer to his best in ERC 19 HOURS AGO