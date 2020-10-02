Held in mixed conditions, the 3.30-kilometre run provided the final opportunity for drivers to test set-ups for the FIA European Rally Championship counter, which begins with the first of two legs tomorrow (Saturday).



Finn Lindholm set his fastest time, a 1m57.250s, on his third and final run at the wheel of his Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo. Breen, in a Hyundai i20 R5, completed the maximum-permitted four runs with a best effort of 1m57.527s, also on his third pass.



Alexey Lukyanuk, the FIA European Rally Championship leader after two rounds, was third quickest in his Citroën C3 R5 ahead of ORLEN Team’s reigning Polish champion Miko Marczyk (Fabia) and Spanish Hyundai driver Iván Ares.



Dominik Dinkel was sixth quickest for Brose Motorsport, while Oliver Solberg set the seventh fastest time despite crashing on his second run.



Yoann Bonato, Erik Cais and Norbert Herczig completed the top 10 as Tibor Érdi Jr and Pep Bassas topped ERC2 and ERC3 respectively. Andrea Mabellini was the fastest Abarth Rally Cup runner.



The ERC newcomer begins with the 6.92-kilometre Montim stage from 09h00 local time tomorrow.