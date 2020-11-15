Lindholm was 8.6s behind third-placed ERC1 Junior leader Grégoire Munster starting Rally Hungary’s ninth stage when he slid off the road and got stuck. Unable to regain the road in time, Lindholm and Mikael Korhonen were forced to retire, despite their Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo being unscathed in the incident.



“We could have challenged for an ERC1 Junior podium or a podium overall,” said Lindholm. “I was probably a bit too happy in this particular stage, we were doing well, the feeling and rhythm was good. I remembered most of the stage from the first run but there was one place I should have remembered but didn’t. It was a super-muddy place and I was way too fast, way too fast.



“It was a short left-hander coming down hill, like max, fifth gear on the rev limiter, braking for a short-left corner. In normal conditions it would be a fast corner for sure but with the amount of mud on the exit you really had to take 50kph off and I just wasn’t cautious enough. I was way too fast and we slid off.



“Luckily we didn’t hit anything, we just went down the hill and got stuck. There were 30 or 40 very helpful Hungarians who eventually got us out with two ropes but that was quite a project to get the car out [and we were too late].”



Of the performance of his MRF Tyres, Finn Lindholm added: “It’s incredible what MRF has done in one year. Craig [Breen] was able to win stages with this product and was fighting for the overall win. We are still pushing forward and there’s more to come with the tyre.”