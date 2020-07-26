Listen live: Catch all the ERC action as it happens safe at home

-

ERC Radio will broadcast live throughout the deciding leg of Rally di Roma Capitale, the opening round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season.

Coverage will begin at 08h15 CET with the stage action beginning at 08h32.



Throughout the day reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes will provide their expert commentary and analysis as the battle for victory in Italy unfolds.



With Rally di Roma Capitale closed to spectators this year in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, the ERC Radio service, available online and via the ERC app, is more of an essential listen than ever before.

