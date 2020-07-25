Listen live: ERC Radio brings all the action and reaction as fans stay safe at home

-

ERC Radio will be live from the finish of the six special stages that make up the opening leg of Rally di Roma Capitale, round one of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.

Reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes will interview the drivers shortly after they complete each stage, as well as providing their expert analysis, the latest news, results and other useful information.



With Rally di Roma Capitale closed to spectators this year in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, the ERC Radio service, available online and via the ERC app, is more of an essential listen than ever before.



ERC Radio is on-air from 09h00 CET with the opening stage, Pico-Greco, getting underway at 09h13.

