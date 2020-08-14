Listen live: Follow the Rally Liepaja Qualifying Stage on ERC Radio

-

ERC Radio is broadcasting the Rally Liepāja Qualifying Stage live from 17h15 local time (16h15 CET) today.

Reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes will bring all the action and reaction from the 4.61-kilometre Welcome to Latvia stage as drivers attempt to record a time within the top 15 to earn the right to take part on tonight’s start selection ceremony in Liepāja.



ERC Radio is available via the ERC app or by clickinghere.



Photo:Julian Porter/ERC Radio

