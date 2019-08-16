The wait is over: crews from the FIA World Rally Championship will begin Barum Czech Rally Zlín this evening, starting with a night-time superspecial around Zlín city centre, which will be broadcast live on ERC Radio.

The 9.51 kilometre test, which takes in three laps around central Zlín, is no ordinary spectator stage, with a reputation for catching out naïve and unwary drivers.



All the action will kick off at 22h15 CET, with ERC Radio reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes reporting from the stop line.



Visithttps://fiaerc.com/live-radio/to listen live.

The post Listen to the opening Zlín superspecial live on ERC Radio! appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.