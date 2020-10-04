The battle for victory on Rally Fafe Montelongo will be decided live on Facebook and YouTube.
From 17h25 local time, crews are set to tackle the third and final running of the Guilhofrei stage live onFacebookandYouTube. It follows live coverage of the Monte stage from 10h00 also onFacebookandYouTube.
Meanwhile,ERC Radio’s live coverage of the FIA European Rally Championship qualifier begins at 09h15 with the first of nine all-asphalt stages, Várzea Cova 1, set to get underway at 09h30.
ERC
Pernia first to fly on ERC Rally Fafe Montelongo decider
The post Live action in store for ERC’s super Sunday in Fafe appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
ERC1 Junior leader Munster: we’ve only done half the work
ERC
Érdi Jr excellent in ERC2, Mabellini heads Abarth Rally Cup