Live stages for ERC Rally Liepaja all set

The four Rally Liepāja stages that will be streamed live on Facebook have been confirmed.

On Saturday 15 August, SS1 (12h20) and SS3 (15h20) will be streamed on the FIA European Rally Championship’s Facebook page. On Sunday 16 August, SS5 (10h00) and SS10 (16h15) will be shown as they happen.



Coverage includes footage from the ERC’s camera in the sky and the stage finish where reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes will get instant reaction from the leading drivers.



The pre-event press conference will also be streamed live from 20h15 on 14 August, as will the end-of-leg one re-group at 19h30 on 15 August.



All timings are local (CET+1). Watch live at this link:https://www.facebook.com/FiaEuropeanRallyChampionship/

