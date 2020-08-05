ERC

Live stages for ERC Rally Liepaja all set

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
5 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

-

The four Rally Liepāja stages that will be streamed live on Facebook have been confirmed.

On Saturday 15 August, SS1 (12h20) and SS3 (15h20) will be streamed on the FIA European Rally Championship’s Facebook page. On Sunday 16 August, SS5 (10h00) and SS10 (16h15) will be shown as they happen.

Coverage includes footage from the ERC’s camera in the sky and the stage finish where reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes will get instant reaction from the leading drivers.

The pre-event press conference will also be streamed live from 20h15 on 14 August, as will the end-of-leg one re-group at 19h30 on 15 August.

All timings are local (CET+1). Watch live at this link:https://www.facebook.com/FiaEuropeanRallyChampionship/

ERC

Memories of legend McRae as team helps ERC Junior Cais celebrate turning 21

8 HOURS AGO

The post Live stages for ERC Rally Liepaja all set appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

ERC history-maker Solberg up for Rally Liepaja double

11 HOURS AGO
ERC

Double ERC2 champion Erdi: Rally Liepaja is my all-time favourite

14 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On