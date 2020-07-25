Live streaming from ERC Rally di Roma Capitale

-

Fans following Rally di Roma Capitale from the safety of their homes can watch live coverage of stages two and five, plus the regroup in Fiuggi at 19h00 CET, if the FIA European Rally Championship season opener.

Streamed live on the ERC’s Facebook page, the coverage includes dramatic footage from the ERC’s camera in the sky plus stage-end sequences.



Stage 2, Roccasecca-Colle San Magno, is live from 10h02 CET with Stage 5, a repeat of the earlier 13.93-kilometre test, getting underway at 16h15.

