Live TV coverage for ERC Azores Rallye

The first stage of the Azores Rallye, the opening round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, will be shown live on RTP Açores and Eurosport on Thursday 26 March.

At the official event launch in Ponta Delgada this evening, ERC Co-ordinator Jean-Baptiste Ley also confirmed that four stages will be shown live on Facebook, while daily highlights will be broadcast on Eurosport.



“We’re really happy to announce live coverage of the Azores Rallye in collaboration with our strong partner, RTP,” said Ley. “RTP and Eurosport will work hand in hand to broadcast live coverage of the PDL city stage on Thursday evening.



“We will also keep our 23-minute highlights programme on Friday and Saturday night, plus the 23-minute magazine programme after the event and continue with our live online coverage from four stages.”



The all-asphalt PDL Stage on the streets of the capital Ponta Delgada measures 1.20 kilometres in length and is due to begin at 19h30 local time on Thursday 26 March. Crews will tackle the stage in reverse-seeded order.

