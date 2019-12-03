Llarena acknowledges Spanish federation support in ERC

Efrén Llarena celebrated his FIA European Rally Championship title double* at the ERC Awards Ceremony in Hungary last month by thanking Spanish federation RFEDA (Real Federación Española de Automovilismo) for its long-standing support.

Llarena has competed in the ERC for the last two seasons through the Rallye Team Spain initiative, which has funded his progression from national title winner to international-level champion as part of an alliance with ERC promoter Eurosport Events.



After collecting his trophies for winning the ERC3* and ERC3 Junior titles at the ERC Awards Ceremony in Budapest, Llarena said: “It’s an amazing feeling because it was a very long season and we worked very hard during the last two years to be here. We get the support of the Spanish federation, they helped us a lot and we win. I want to say thank you to them.”



Llarena’s prize for his title triumph in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior Championship is two prize drives in a Motorsport Italia ŠKODA Fabia R5 on Pirelli tyres in the 2020 FIA ERC1 Junior Championship, although it is hoped that the 24-year-old will be able to secure the budget to contest a full ERC campaign alongside co-driver long-term co-driver Sara Fernández.



*Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

