The 2019 ERC3/ERC3 Junior champion excelled on the challenging sealed-surface stages to finish in third position in his Citroën C3 R5 behind winner Andreas Mikkelsen and second-placed Grégoire Munster.



Co-driven by Sara Fernández, the Rallye Team Spain-supported Llarena’s effort also earned him second spot in the ERC1 Junior classification behind Munster.



“For sure we don’t have enough experience with this car, it’s only our fifth rally with it, so we tried to have a good pace to do all the stages at 80/85 per cent,” Llarena explained at the finish in Nyíregyháza on Sunday evening. “This afternoon we were in the fight and saw we could be on the podium so we tried to attack. It was a fantastic podium for the team and also Rallye Team Spain and all the guys that support me.”