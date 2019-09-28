Llarena edges ahead in ERC3 as Cais rediscovers confidence

Efrén Llarena extended his lead in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 category over Erik Cais on the Cyprus Rally, though Cais was able to find more speed on the afternoon loop.

Making his first appearance with the factory-backed Peugeot Rally Academy team, Llarena took the opportunity with both hands, winning all three stages on the morning loop.



Czech federation-backed driver Erik Cais (ACCR Czech Rally Team) bounced back after a “scary” spin in the morning that had dented his confidence with a stage win on the afternoon pass of Politiko, taking 12.3s out of Llarena.



“We had a puncture on the first stage of the loop, a slow puncture on the rear, so we tried to manage the speed to try and not run the tyre flat,” Llarena said, explaining some of his time loss.



But on the next text, it was back to business as usual for Llarena.



The recently crowned ERC3 Junior champion* took 16s out of Cais on stage five, the lead gap settling at 49.6s after the loop-ending Nicosia superspecial.



Despite losing ground over the course of the afternoon loop, Cais was feeling much more positive at the end of the day.



“It was good. I felt pretty low [before service]. It was better than the morning,” said Cais.



“It was quite good, we changed the set-up with my engineer and now I feel much more confident with the steering and everything.”



Orhan Avcioğlu (Toksport WRT) was left frustrated from start to finish on the first leg, complaining his car was down on power. The root cause was believed to be a sensor issue, with new sensors fitted at midday service.



But the swap made no difference, with Avcioğlu feeling “like I’m driving an R1 car,” referring to the class below the R2 and R3s used in ERC3.



Despite being starved of power, Avcioğlu reaffirmed his reputation as a superspecial demon, winning the day’s final stage around the streets of host city Nicosia by 0.4s from Llarena.



Avcioğlu has already scored an outright stage win in ERC, going fastest around the streets of Las Palmas on last year’s Rally Islas Canarias, when he piloted a ŠKODA Fabia R5 for Toksport.



Though the stage win made little difference to his overall position, he was still in a secure third place, a minute ahead of Florian Bernardi in fourth.



Bernardi is more at home on asphalt but is taking on the rough and tumble of the Cyprus Rally as learning experience on gravel, with himself and the team working on the car “step by step” to find more pace.



His hopes of winning the ERC3 title now look slim, however, as Llarena is currently on course to mathematically secure the overall ERC3 title in addition to his ERC3 Junior crown*, which was clinched at the previous ERC round in the Czech Republic.



Constantinos Televantos (Q8 Oils Rally Team) completes the top five in his Ford Fiesta R2, ahead of 2015 ERC Ladies champion Ekaterina Stratieva (Saintéloc Junior Team), who was happy to survive the “really crazy” stages.



The Bulgarian driver is reacquainting herself to the championship in the boldest possible manner, as the notoriously rough and punishing Cyprus Rally is only her third event in the past two years.



Christos Mannouris has scored four class wins and two class podiums across various Cypriot rally events this season, but is unlikely to take home any silverware this weekend. He retired his Citroën DS3 R3T with a technical issue on the road section between stages one and two this morning, having already lost several minutes on the opening Politiko stage.



*Subject to confirmation of results by the FIA

The post Llarena edges ahead in ERC3 as Cais rediscovers confidence appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.